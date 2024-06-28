Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 4,079 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW opened at $7.13 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

