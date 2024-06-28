Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 4,079 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
MCW opened at $7.13 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.