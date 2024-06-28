Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 1,696 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $11,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,193.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 432 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $2,985.12.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 18.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 14.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

