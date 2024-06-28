Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $14,684.67 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,119 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $14,684.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.