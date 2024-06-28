Moderna’s (MRNA) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,255 shares of company stock worth $54,210,631. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.