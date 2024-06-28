NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Raised by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 362,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.5 %

NTAP stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $2,345,409. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

