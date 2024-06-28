Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $680.12 and last traded at $677.51. Approximately 1,044,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,989,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $672.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.29. The stock has a market cap of $294.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

