Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Edward Screven Sells 37,221 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Oracle alerts:

Edward Screven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

ORCL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.