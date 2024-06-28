Paul Liberman Sells 668,890 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DraftKings by 169.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 27.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

