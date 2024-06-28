Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $122.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.62.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.