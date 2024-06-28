Pennon Group Plc (PEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7198 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

