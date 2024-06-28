Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.0032.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
