Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 342,976 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

