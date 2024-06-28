PFS Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

