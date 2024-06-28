PLANET (PLANET) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.49 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One PLANET token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLANET has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get PLANET alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00001363 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,877,260.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLANET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLANET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.