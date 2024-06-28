Pollux Coin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $196,896.84 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,550,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,550,603 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,549,135.448126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2899038 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $203,983.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

