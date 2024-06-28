Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTEC opened at $36.57 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

