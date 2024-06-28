Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 105.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,702,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 323,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 54,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

