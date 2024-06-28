Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for UniFirst Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

UNF opened at $171.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

