QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 81,482 Shares

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,617,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,570,486.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

