Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,139,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 916,446 shares.The stock last traded at $41.14 and had previously closed at $37.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

