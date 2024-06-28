Raymond James Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.55.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $376.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

