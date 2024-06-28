Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.06.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

