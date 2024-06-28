Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) recently:

6/25/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

6/20/2024 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2024 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2024 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2024 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2024 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

