Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

