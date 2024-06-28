Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 126.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.1% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $185.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $186.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

