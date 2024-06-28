Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 59.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $430.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $446.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

