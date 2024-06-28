Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $298.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

