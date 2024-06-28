RH (NYSE:RH) CEO Gary G. Friedman Buys 34,200 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $239.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average is $271.07. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RH by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in RH by 1,304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
