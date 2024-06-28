Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,801 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,101 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 33.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 680,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 428,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

