Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
