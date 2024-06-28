RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 290.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.88 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $546.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

