RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.