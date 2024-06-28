Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Neutral

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

