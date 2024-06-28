S.A. Mason LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

