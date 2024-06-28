SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $7,912.56 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,464.07 or 0.99937986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012695 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00080153 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01962674 USD and is down -9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,557.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

