Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 463 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after acquiring an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $266.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.