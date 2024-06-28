Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,490,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

