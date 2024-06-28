Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

