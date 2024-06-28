Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,631.42). 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
