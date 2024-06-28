Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRP

Serco Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 181.08 ($2.30) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.10 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,631.42). 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.