ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $774.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $724.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.08. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

