Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 66.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

