Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Decreases By 58.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAYRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $6.97 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.30%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

