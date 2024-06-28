Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Expands By 170.5%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the May 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Performance

Exxe Group stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Exxe Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

