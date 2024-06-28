Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Increases By 2,400.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
FGPR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.99.
