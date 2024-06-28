Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Increases By 2,400.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

FGPR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

