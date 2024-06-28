Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Increases By 1,566.7%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $30.16 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
