Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Increases By 1,566.7%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNG opened at $30.16 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNG. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the first quarter worth about $328,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.