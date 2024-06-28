Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.34. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.