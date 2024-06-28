Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after acquiring an additional 204,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

