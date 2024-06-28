Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

