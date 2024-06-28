Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

