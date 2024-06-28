Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

