Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.32 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

